Winter storm checklist: Dedicate this weekend to prepare ahead of arctic front arriving to SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A winter storm approaching Southeast Texas could bring snow, freezing rain, and a messy commute in less than 72 hours. As of Saturday, it will be the best time to prepare your home to keep you safe.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Monday, Jan. 20, through Thursday, Jan. 23, ahead of the arctic front. As of Saturday morning, the grid conditions are operating as normal.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo will hold a press conference on Saturday on Winter Storm Preparedness. You can watch in the video player above starting at 11 a.m.

Freezing temperatures mean the potential for frozen and ruptured pipes. The high-risk ones are those stationed outside your home, such as faucets, sprinkler systems, and pools. It would be in your best interest to cover any exposed pipes.

Experts say you can go to a hardware store for covers at a low cost that will get help with protection. Blankets and towels will be a good alternative if you cannot get any coverings.

You also want to drain and turn off a sprinkler system if you have it and turn your faucets to a slow drip.

Remember to cover any plants, or if possible, move them indoors. All pets should also remain indoors once temperatures reach freezing.

The chance of ice and cold also brings hazardous driving conditions. The Texas Department of Transportation said the best option is to stay indoors.

Officials said that you should practice extreme caution if you have to leave your home. TxDOT officials are working to pretreat the roads with brine, but a good portion may go untreated as there are a limited number of trucks to treat the roads.

City officials said streets called a 'high priority' will be their main focus, such as the Medical Center.

If you encounter an untreated road and lose control, officials say to stay calm, not make significant movements with the wheel, and not slam on the gas.