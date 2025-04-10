1 arrested, 2 at large in connection to shooting outside Wisdom HS in SW Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD representatives say one of three people connected to the shooting outside of Wisdom High School on Wednesday afternoon has been detained.

They told ABC13 the person is a juvenile. Eyewitness News has asked what charges they're facing and is awaiting a response.

Two teenagers were shot outside of Wisdom High School on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m. Both of the teens had to be taken to the hospital and both are expected to recover from their injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old girl in the shoulder.

HISD police representatives told ABC13 on Wednesday they believed three people are connected to this shooting. At this point, there is no description of the two people that remain at large or how old they are.

Investigators say the juvenile behind bars is a person that police believe was the driver connected to the shooting.

Police continue to look for the shooter and the suspect accused of recording the whole thing.

The HISD police chief said the 16-year-old boy that was shot was walking with his brother at the time he was shot. They believe the brothers may have been targeted.

Police say the 18-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder was not the intended target.

An increase in police presence was seen outside of Wisdom High School all day.

HISD representatives told ABC13 that it will continue until the school week is over on Friday.

