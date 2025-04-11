Proposed bill calls to divert some toll road money to City of Houston

A battle is brewing between Houston and Harris County leaders over how roughly $300 million in toll road revenue should be allocated.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's mayor says it's fair, but Harris County commissioners call it a "bad bill."

There's a fight brewing over Harris County toll roads. Not over how much to charge drivers, but where the money they pay ends up.

It's a discussion that didn't take place during the Harris County commissioners' meeting on Thursday, but it was definitely on their minds. "It's a bad bill and should not be passed," Commissioner Adrian Garcia said.

The legislation would take toll money from Harris County to Houston. It's a bill being discussed at the statehouse.

If passed, it would reallocate 30% of the toll funds, which is money the county currently uses on mobility projects.

"That's everything. Filling potholes and cleaning ditches so your homes have a lesser chance of flooding," Commissioner Lesley Briones explained. "This is improving intersections, and building sidewalks so our kids can walk to school safely."

State lawmakers don't like that commissioners are spending the money on things like sidewalks and bike lanes. Houston Mayor John Whitmire has a problem with it too, since the majority of toll roads run through Houston.

Right now the toll roads generate an extra $300 million. Whitmire said it would be a new revenue source that could help deal with the city's budget deficit.

"We need it, if given the opportunity for first responders, police, fire, and ambulances along the toll road," Whitmire explained. "Not just necessarily along the whole toll road but the feeder system."

The bill would let Houston use the money to pay first responders, but would make Harris County spend the money only on roads. The legislation's fate will be determined in Austin, but it's not stopping local leaders in Houston and Harris County from fighting over it.

"It's not productive," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. "It's like if we tried to go after their sales tax revenue. It really doesn't help anybody."

