Houston med spa owner under arrest after police found fake fillers at her office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston med spa owner is under arrest after police found fake fillers at her Westchase office.

The doors at Lilac Touch Med Spa on South Gessner were locked on Thursday, a day after Aseel Al-Tameemi's arrest for violating the Texas Medical Practice Act.

Court documents accuse her of practicing without a license and purchasing counterfeit medication, which a law enforcement source confirms included counterfeit Juvederm fillers.

Al-Tameemi wasn't at her Cypress home Thursday, and her adult son didn't seem to know much about his mother's business.

"I'm not really sure to be honest with you," he told Eyewitness News.

Posts on Lilac Touch Med Spa's Facebook page offer liquid rhinoplasty and touts their $7-per-unit Botox injections.

"That's crazy," said board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose after reviewing the posts.

Rose said Botox is commonly priced at $14 to $15 per unit and that Al-Tameemi's prices should have tipped off clients that something wasn't right.

"You don't know what they're injecting. You don't know what it is," he said.

Rose suggests researching the medical staff before committing to a procedure and asking to inspect anything that's being injected into them.

"Just ask: Who's injecting me? Can I see what is being injected into me?" he said.

Al-Tameemi was released from jail on a $100 bond.

Police are asking anyone who's visited her business to reach out.

