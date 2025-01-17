ERCOT issues Weather Watch from Jan. 20-23 for next week's arctic cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ERCOT has now issued a Weather Watch for Monday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 23, ahead of next week's arctic front.

The power grid is very much on the minds of Texans after hundreds of people died when the power grid collapsed in February 2021.

ERCOT graphs on the company's website show that there will be more than enough electricity on hand to meet the anticipated demand for power over the next six days.

CenterPoint Energy said it plans to have extra crews on standby ahead of the arctic cold front that will arrive in Houston next week.

