Police continue searching Santa Fe property for 14-year-old girl last seen in 1983

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police and volunteers with Texas EquuSearch are continuing a search for possible human remains of a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1983.

Authorities have been searching the grounds of a home on Pine Street near Santa Fe in Galveston County since Thursday morning.

In a Friday morning update, Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said crews plan to dig behind the garage after search dogs showed interest in that area. However, he expressed uncertainty about the dogs' lead, saying, "After 43 years, I just don't know how accurate that could be."

Sondra Kay Ramber was 14 years old when she went missing on Oct. 26, 1983. She was last seen by a family member in her kitchen. When her father returned that afternoon, biscuits were still in the oven, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), but Sondra was not there. She was never found.

The location of the search is on the same property where Sondra once lived, Eyewitness News has confirmed, though the house that is there now was built after her disappearance.

The current property owners are being cooperative and even helping, the Santa Fe Police Department said.

When asked about the anomalies that a ground-penetrating radar picked up on Thursday, Miller said they didn't find what they were hoping to find.

Miller said he's not feeling as optimistic as he was on Thursday, but said, "It's not over until it's over."

