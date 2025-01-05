Cold weather preparations begin in Houston as officials look to safely shelter the homeless

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of a significant cold snap arriving in southeast Texas next week, plans are being made to help those who are unhoused amid freezing temperatures after the city made plans to end homelessness.

ABC13 has learned that the Star of Hope, which has helped people experiencing homelessness in Houston since 1907, has announced that its shelters are at or near capacity.

Back in November, Mayor Whitmire announced plans to end homelessness in the city, citing that it is not safe to live on the streets of Houston.

Currently, an estimated 3,200 people live on Houston's streets. It remains unclear how many of those affected have been helped by the city's plans.

How is the progress so far? Officials said an initial idea to create a city-sponsored encampment has since been abandoned.

Brian Mason, the City of Houston emergency manager coordinator, said the mayor's plan focused most on areas where the homeless gathered the most, such as downtown near Allen's Landing.

"I think the important thing to remember with homeless is it's not just removing them off the street, it's a true comprehensive kind of wrap-around program of getting them the mental health services they may need, the other type of support to get them in a better situation," he said.

The Star of Hope will be accepting cold weather gear to prepare those in need before near-freezing temperatures arrive. The organization needs coats, gently used blankets, hats, and gloves.

Donations can be dropped off at their downtown distribution center or the Reed Road location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Monday, the organization will be in its 'Love in Action' van, passing out coats, socks, and blankets at 12:30 p.m.

