Mayor John Whitmire to address plan to reduce homelessness in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston says it will lay out a plan on Thursday to help end homelessness.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has repeatedly stated that his ultimate goal is to remove unhoused people from public spaces.

According to the mayor's office, the plan involves outreach, housing, enforcement, and reclaiming public spaces.

ABC13 has asked the mayor for weeks about the plan, but we still haven't heard specifics, such as when the encampment would open, how many people would be helped, and how long it would take to get set up.

Whitmire is scheduled to reveal the plan's details during a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday. ABC13 will stream the announcement live in the video player above.

The newly appointed director of the City of Houston's Housing and Community Development Department said he is working alongside Mayor John Whitmire to combat homelessness.

A place like "Haven for Hope" in San Antonio may be the answer for Houston.

It's a campus that helps unhoused people transition into permanent housing, and San Antonio leaders say it's helped reduce the homeless population.

Houston leaders have studied it. The facility has dorm-style living, dentist/ doctor options, and resources for sobriety.

ABC13 has learned that Houston's future encampment will be on private property, likely in a facility that already exists, the mayor has said.

