Houston preparing to open a city-sanctioned homeless encampment. What could that look like?

The plan, which will reportedly include multiple jurisdictions and nonprofits, is expected to roll out next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire shared that the municipality is soon opening a city-sanctioned homeless encampment.

ABC13 has learned the encampment will be just one component of a broader plan to tackle homelessness in the area.

There are an estimated approximately 3,280 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Harris, Montgomery, and Fort Bend counties, according to the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County.

"Our goal is to get the homeless in care and out of public spaces," Whitmire said.

The plan, which will reportedly include multiple jurisdictions and nonprofits, is expected to roll out next week.

ABC13 analyzed models in other cities to get a better idea of what it may look like.

San Antonio is one city Houston officials reportedly studied while crafting the plan. "Haven for Hope" currently serves about 85% of the city's homeless population, according to communications director Terri Behling. Behling said that equates to more than 9,000 people a year.

Wraparound services ranging from dental and medical care to job services are offered onsite in partnership with more than 45 community organizations.

About 90 percent of people who transition out of the facility into permanent housing stay in it long-term, Behling said.

"Having the space. Having the proximity to other resources. The proximity to the unsheltered population has really led to our success," Behling said of the 22 acre property close to downtown San Antonio.

Behling also pointed to Haven for Hope's funding stream split, which is about 60% government and 40% private.

"You have the flexibility to pivot your programming. If it's all government funding, it can be very restrictive," she said.

Haven for Hope provides different types of housing accommodations to suit clients needs. For example, those with active addictions tend to opt to sleep on the floor on mats. Families, however, sleep in dormitories.

Mayor Whitmire has said part of Houston's plan will involve improving funding for existing shelters in our area, so they can up their capacity. Many, he explained, have bedspaces they are not using because they cannot afford that many heads.

He also said a more traditional encampment with tents is likely. In 2019 a similar site was rolled out by Governor Greg Abbott in the City of Austin. A non-profit, The Other Ones Foundation, and the Texas Department of Transportation have since taken over site operations.

