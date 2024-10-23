Man killed in shootout with law enforcement on Houston's northside, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on Houston's northside on Wednesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonazlez.

Gonzalez said members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were conducting a warrant service in the 13100 block of Luthe Road near Aldine Mail Route Road.

At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire and a man was killed. Gonzalez said there were no reported injuries to law enforcement officers.

Further details about who the man is or what exactly led to the exchange of gunfire were not immieatley released. ABC13 has a crew at the scene working to gather information.

