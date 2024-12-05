3 westbound lanes of 610 N. Loop near Homestead shut down after trailer carrying crane hits bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major 18-wheeler crash and fuel spill has shut down three westbound lanes of the IH-610 North Loop near Homestead Road, Houston police said Thursday morning.

The accident unfolded at about 9 a.m. when a flatbed trailer hauling a crane and lumber hit a bridge on the North Loop, HPD said, adding that the crane fell and fluid spilled on the road.

The lanes have been closed since shortly before 10 a.m.

An alternate route is I-10 East Freeway into downtown.

