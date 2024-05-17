2 Houston ISD students injured, hundreds of schools without power

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Independent School District students were injured when their bus was impacted during Thursday's storms and more than 100 campuses were still without power Friday afternoon as clean up efforts continue into the weekend.

"Two Westside High School students were injured when their bus was stuck in the storm on the Hardy Toll Road. Both students are home and recovering," according to a news release from the district. "At this time, we are not aware of any other injuries involving HISD students or staff."

Around noon Friday, HISD said it does not know when power will be restored to 136 campuses that lost power during the storm. The district said crews worked throughout the night to assess and repair damage.

Dozens of campuses sustained wind and tree damage, according to HISD.

"A handful of campuses sustained more extensive damage. Superintendent (Mike) Miles is visiting Robinson, Paige, Sinclair and Pugh Elementary schools today to evaluate the extent of the damage to those campuses and establish a plan for their school operations next week," according to a news release from the district.

The district canceled classes Friday and postponed its Educators of the Year event scheduled for Friday evening. HISD says it hopes to have students and teachers back for class on Monday.

Still, the district said it is possible that students who attend schools with more extensive damage may have to go to an alternative location while work is being done when classes resume.

