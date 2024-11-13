13 Alert Traffic: 2 NB lanes of Fred Hartman Bridge over ship channel still blocked for repairs

This is not the first instance of expansion joint damage on Houston-area bridges this year. Expansion joints allow the concrete to move without cracking in conditions like extreme heat.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers, expect delays if you're in or around the Baytown area on Wednesday.

Two northbound lanes of SH-146 on the Fred Hartman Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel are still closed.

The lanes were first blocked around 2 p.m. Tuesday for repairs. SkyEye video from above the scene showed growing backups during the afternoon rush. At one point, delays were over an hour.

ABC13 drove by the damaged spot on the bridge again Wednesday morning. The lanes were still blocked, but crews had not yet resumed work as of 6 a.m.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office shared images on social media Tuesday showing a damaged expansion joint on the roadway.

Expansion joints are the long strips you see between sections of road on a bridge. They allow the concrete to move without cracking in conditions like extreme heat.

This is not an uncommon issue. ABC13 has covered at least three other instances of broken expansion joints on bridges across the Houston area this year.

TxDOT said they are always inspecting roadways and looking for damage year-round. They said they urge the public to let officials know if anything looks off or structurally unsound.

It's unclear how long the repairs to the Fred Hartman Bridge will last or when the blocked lanes will reopen.

