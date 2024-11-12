13 Alert Traffic: Northbound lanes of Fred Hartman Bridge blocked due to roadway damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roadway damage is slowing drivers along the northbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office shared images on social media showing the damaged section of the highway.

Drivers in the area were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

It's unclear what led to the damage or when lanes will reopen.

