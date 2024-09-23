Energy Transfer releases new information to file claims relating to Deer Park pipeline explosion

After an Energy Transfer pipeline exploded, Deer Park residents had to evacuate and came back days later to damaged homes and melted vehicles.

DEER PARL, Texas (KTRK) -- La Porte and Deer Park residents still have the chance to file a claim if they were affected by last week's pipeline explosion.

It's been one week since officials say an SUV crashed into an above-ground pipeline valve and sparked the fire that burned for days.

Energy Transfer crews began repairs on Friday after the pipeline fire was extinguished. A criminal investigation is also underway after human remains were found inside that SUV.

A day after human remains were found in an SUV pulled from the burn site of the pipeline fire near Spencer Highway, restoration efforts are underway.

Last week's blast left melted cars, dried and charred out grass, and nearby homes destroyed from the heat and water damage, and families having to figure out what's next.

"There needs to be an inspection to actually know a whole extent of the damages and consequences of this impact," homeowner Areanna Molero told ABC13 on Friday.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said those looking to file a claim can call Energy Transfer, the pipeline owner, at 833-226-3340 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also submit their claims using the Energy Transfer website.

Energy Transfer said it's continuing to offer help for expenses like spoiled food replacement and lost wages.

