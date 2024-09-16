La Porte pipeline fire jumps Spencer Highway, sets off smaller grass fires, officials say

A shelter in place is in effect at San Jacinto College's Central Campus due to this large pipeline fire.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to a pipeline fire near Spencer Highway and Summerton in La Porte on Monday morning. The flames have also spread, creating smaller grass fires that crews are working to keep under control.

According to Harris County Property Records, the fire is happening on or right near a CenterPoint - owned property. The adjacent property is owned by Coastal Industrial Water Authority.

ABC13 is working to learn how this fire happened, if there are any injuries, and what residents may be breathing in, if they're in the area.

According to Harris County Precinct 2, Spencer Highway is closed in both eastbound and westbound directions.

East Boulevard is currently closed southbound toward Spencer Highway. The area surrounding Walmart and H-E-B is currently blocked off to traffic.

You're asked to avoid the area and reroute.

Evacuations

The city's office of emergency management is recommending an evacuation between Luella and Canada.

Shelter in place

The San Jacinto College Central Campus has issued a shelter in place for employees and students until the all clear is provided.

Students and staff at Heritage Elementary School and College Park Elementary School are also under a shelter in place in La Porte ISD.

