Fire marshal's office says 'no indication that chemical release happened' at community center

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A call for a possible chemical leak Tuesday afternoon led to an investigation that revealed that there was no indication of a leak, according to officials.

The situation got underway just before 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Frick Road. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office shared on social media that fire and hazmat crews were assisting the Northwest Fire Department with a possible leak at the Mangum-Howell Community Center.

Initially, it was reported that 37 people had been exposed, and one person was hospitalized due to their symptoms. But just before 3 p.m., the fire marshal's office shared that "following further investigation, and coordinated efforts with the Precinct 2 maintenance to check appliances and A/C units, HCFMO Hazmat has not found any indication that a chemical release happened."

The fire marshal's office said there were no readings in or outside the building, and air monitoring was conducted, but everything was normal.