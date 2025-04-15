HPD looking for robbery suspect captured on video recorded on victim's stolen phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a woman who caught herself on camera after allegedly attacking and robbing another woman at the beginning of the year in north Houston.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department released a video recorded by the victim on Jan. 1 showing the robbery suspect's face at the end.

The victim told police she was driving near Fulton Street at about 2:45 am on New Year's Day when the suspect driving a white Chevrolet sedan in front of her stopped her car abruptly. She said the suspect then got out of the car and started punching the victim through her open window.

Investigators said when the victim got out her phone to film the violent encounter, the attacker took the phone and was caught on camera before shutting it off.

The video was then uploaded to the victim's iCloud, and she sent it to the police.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.