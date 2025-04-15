Experts warn about AI-powered tricks on Tax Day

As if Tax Day weren't stressful enough, criminals are seizing the pressure of the filing deadline to target unsuspecting taxpayers. Artificial intelligence is making their schemes more convincing than ever.

Experts say AI-generated emails, texts, and even phone calls are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. They often mimic the tone, formatting, and urgency of legitimate communication.

Their goal is to trick people into handing over sensitive information or money.

Paul Keener, a data security expert with GuidePoint Security, said criminals also rely on others not being aware of how the IRS operates.

It's important to note that the Internal Revenue Service will never initiate contact via email, text message, or social media, nor will it ask for financial information, PINs, or passwords through those channels.

Keener also cautions that criminals are targeting tax preparation professionals.

"A scammer poses as a new client to a tax preparer and gets them to go to a website to get access to their machine ... to gain access to all the client credentials and information that preparer may have access to," he said.

If you suspect you've been targeted or you've fallen victim to a scheme involving financial loss, experts recommend contacting your bank immediately. Then, report the incident to the IRS.

