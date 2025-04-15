2 Deer Park students hit by other student driving recklessly near high school stadium, officials say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Deer Park ISD students are recovering after being hit by a student driver near their school on Tuesday.

The district confirmed the two students were walking across the stadium parking lot near Deer Park High School-South Campus when they were hit by a vehicle.

Lt. Chris Brown with Deer Park police said the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. when a student was driving recklessly and knocked the two students to the ground.

Officials said the students -- a boy and a girl-- have head injuries but were conscious after the incident. The two were stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Police said the teenage driver will be charged with two counts of reckless aggravated assault.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.