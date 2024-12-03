Alleged shooter in deputy's 2022 murder has been in 4 states in 6 months, records state

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The alleged gunman in the 2022 shooting death of an off-duty deputy has moved around to four states in six months, court records say, leading prosecutors to request a high bond when he's in custody.

Douglas Wooten, 22, has a warrant out for his arrest for a murder charge.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for sufficient bail and call him a "flight risk" after reported sightings in Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Wooten is the third person charged in the death of Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin, and investigators believe he was the shooter.

Friends and loved ones of a Harris County Pct. 3 constable deputy are trying to understand how someone who didn't "have a hateful bone in his body" was gunned down during a quick trip for food.

Ursin, 37, was shot to death in August 2022 while driving on Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita. Ursin was heading home after picking up dinner for his family.

Court records state the suspects' car, with five people inside, was driving next to Ursin's personal car. Two witnesses said Wooten rolled down the back passenger side window and fired four shots. Ursin crashed into a tree and died, and the suspects turned into a neighborhood.

Two of the suspects, Ahsim Taylor, Jr. and Jayland Womack, were arrested the next month because ankle monitors from a previous murder placed them at the scene. They have been held in jail with no bond since then.

The 20-year-old suspects were both already out on bond for unrelated murder charges, records show. Prosecutors are asking the judge to revoke their bonds altogether.

Wooten took off to his mother's house in Atlanta, Georgia, records state.

The four others in the car that night told investigators that Wooten told them he fired because Ursin pulled a gun. It is a story that has not been corroborated. In fact, deputies have said that Ursin's gun was holstered when they arrived.

Ursin worked for Harris County Pct. 3 for six years. He was married and had a little girl.

