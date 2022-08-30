What we know about Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin killed while driving home

Deputy Omar Ursin died while picking up dinner for his family in Atascocita, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

"He leaves behind his parents, wife, daughter, siblings and countless friends and family," Pct. 3 deputies said. "We know they will cherish his memory forever, as will we."

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are mourning the loss of their brother, Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, who was tragically killed while picking up dinner for his family in Atascocita on Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are in utter disbelief and unable to comprehend this senseless act.

"Deputy Ursin was a colleague, a friend, a brother, and so much more," the department said. "His bright smile and warm presence will never be replaced."

According to deputies, Ursin was a six-year veteran of the department, where he served as a toll road deputy and school resource officer.

Most recently, he was serving as an environmental crimes investigator, deputies said.

HCSO says Ursin was a Channelview native who volunteered with youth outreach programs mentoring foster children before entering into the police academy.

"He was a devoted son, husband, and father who loved his family immensely. He leaves behind his parents, wife, daughter, siblings and countless friends and family," the department said. "We know they will cherish his memory forever, as will we."

Deputies have asked to please keep the Ursin family and Pct. 3 family in your prayers.

Ursin was escorted from Conroe and moved to a funeral home on Monday.

If you have any information regarding this senseless tragedy, you are urged to come forward by contacting the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100.