$5K reward for information that leads to arrest of driver who hit and killed 12-year-old riding bike

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers announced a new reward to find the driver who hit and killed a 12-year-old boy before taking off last month.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on June 10, at about 8:40 p.m., Zachariah Benjamin was riding his bicycle on a sidewalk in northeast Harris County when a charging dog caused him to fall onto the roadway.
Deputies said that's when an oncoming car hit Zachariah on Suburban Road, near East Mount Houston, and kept going. Zachariah died from his injuries a short time later.
Investigators said the driver was in a Black Chrysler 300. Deputies believe that the car has front-end damage.
Authorities are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.