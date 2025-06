Child on bike critically injured after being hit by car in northeast Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a child on a bike was critically injured in a crash in northeast Houston on Tuesday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 11900 block of Suburban.

According to Gonzalez, the suspect vehicle was not at the location.

Details remain unclear as to what led up to the crash, and the identity of the child is unknown at this time.