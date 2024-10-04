Search continues for alleged road rage shooter who killed 19-year-old 1 week ago on Katy Freeway

The family of 19-year-old Cody Johnson will join the Harris County Sheriff's Office to make another plea to find their son's killer.

The family of 19-year-old Cody Johnson will join the Harris County Sheriff's Office to make another plea to find their son's killer.

The family of 19-year-old Cody Johnson will join the Harris County Sheriff's Office to make another plea to find their son's killer.

The family of 19-year-old Cody Johnson will join the Harris County Sheriff's Office to make another plea to find their son's killer.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is making another plea to find their 19-year-old son's killer. Deputies say it may have been a road rage attack in the Katy area.

Cody Johnson was shot and killed one week ago along the I-10 Katy Freeway service road near the SH-99 Grand Parkway.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed in Katy Freeway shooting, Harris County Sheriff's Office suspects road rage

On Friday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit will hold a press conference with Johnson's family. They're looking for any information from the public that could lead to an arrest in the case.

This press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

On Friday, Sept. 27, officials said a passerby reported Johnson's car rolling slowly down the road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 19-year-old dead inside.

No witnesses have come forward, which is why Johnson's parents have already shared photos of their son's black Camaro with gold rims with ABC13. They believe it's memorable, and said since the shooting happened in a busy area, surely somebody saw something.

SEE ALSO: Parents demand justice after 19-year-old was killed in suspected road rage shooting on Katy Fwy

Parents are pleading for answers after their son was killed in what authorities are investigating as a possible road rage attack in the Katy area.

His dad said the car was loud, and that if anyone saw it driving down the road, they'd notice it.

Johnson's parents describe their son as a "good kid." They told ABC13 the former student-athlete was "just getting his life back" after a horrific motorcycle crash over the summer prevented him from starting at Texas State. Johnson was well enough to begin working this week as a car salesman when he was killed inside his own vehicle. Now, they just want closure.

"Just please, as parents, we just want answers about our son and any leads, anything. Any dash cam [ videos ] . Anybody who saw anything around that area that night, if you could just reach out to Harris County Crime Stoppers just to help us have closure. We don't want to let these people get anybody else, do this to anybody else," Cody's mother, Amy Juneau, said.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson's death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.