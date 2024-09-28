WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in Katy Freeway shooting, Harris County Sheriff's Office suspects road rage

KTRK logo
Saturday, September 28, 2024 9:36PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a possible road rage incident on the Katy Freeway that left a man dead Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 23600 block of Katy Freeway, near TX-99.

At the scene, officials reported finding a man with gunshot wounds. He was reportedly transported to a hospital by Life Flight but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Three westbound feeder lanes were shut down as authorities conducted their investigation.

Preliminary reports show that the victim's vehicle had external bullet holes, and was in motion during the shooting.

While authorities suspect the shooting was triggered by road rage, this has not yet been confirmed.

Officials have not revealed any information on a possible suspect.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW