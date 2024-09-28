Man killed in Katy Freeway shooting, Harris County Sheriff's Office suspects road rage

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a possible road rage incident on the Katy Freeway that left a man dead Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 23600 block of Katy Freeway, near TX-99.

At the scene, officials reported finding a man with gunshot wounds. He was reportedly transported to a hospital by Life Flight but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Three westbound feeder lanes were shut down as authorities conducted their investigation.

Preliminary reports show that the victim's vehicle had external bullet holes, and was in motion during the shooting.

While authorities suspect the shooting was triggered by road rage, this has not yet been confirmed.

Officials have not revealed any information on a possible suspect.