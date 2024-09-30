Parents demand justice after 19-year-old was killed in suspected road rage shooting on Katy Fwy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents are pleading for answers after their 19-year-old was killed in what authorities are investigating as a possible road rage attack in the Katy area.

Cody Johnson was shot and killed on the busy Katy Freeway, near 99 Friday night. Harris County Sheriff's deputies found the teen dead inside his vehicle after someone reported it slowly rolling down the highway.

"People saw it, it's I-10. It's busy, and here we are with nothing, and he had to roll there. He was 200 yards away from the Memorial Hermann Helicopter pad in Katy and nobody stopped until police found him."

Johnson, who said his son's vehicle might have been rolling for "some time" before it was reported, told ABC13 that no witnesses have come forward to date.

"Nobody values life," he said, shaking his head.

Johnson said Cody had spent the day with his parents and was driving to see his girlfriend, who lives in Katy, at the time of the shooting. He was inside his black Camaro with gold rims.

"It was a muscle car, a true muscle car and it was loud, and it was a teenage boy's dream car," Johnson said. "If you saw it driving down the road, you would notice that car."

Johnson said his son had a passion for vehicles. He is sharing photos of his son's car in hopes that it will jog the memory of potential witnesses.

"Just please, as parents, we just want answers about our son and any leads, anything. Any dash cam [ videos ] . Anybody who saw anything around that area that night, if you could just reach out to Harris County Crimestoppers just to help us have closure. We don't want to let these people get anybody else, do this to anybody else," Cody's mother, Amy Juneau, said.

Johnson and Juneau describe their son as a "good kid." They told ABC13 the former student-athlete was "just getting his life back" after a horrific motorcycle crash over the summer prevented him from starting at Texas State. Cody was well enough to begin working this week as a car salesman when he was killed inside his own vehicle.

"He was making a big transition but he had finally found his path. He was, as he told me that morning, he was 'finally happy.' He had his whole world ahead of him." Johnson said.

Johnson feels he cannot truly lay his son to rest until the family has answers, and is asking his son's killer to come forward.

"If you're the one that pulled the trigger, be responsible. If you're strong enough to pull the trigger, you're strong enough to stand up and say, 'You know what, I made a mistake,'" he said.

