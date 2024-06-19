Galveston, Surfside Beach among coastal communities hit with high winds, rain, and flooding

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Texas coastal communities are feeling the brunt of the Gulf storm, which has been officially named Tropical Storm Alberto.

Those in Galveston have been experiencing choppy waves, gusty winds, and a mix of rain.

ABC13's Brandon Hamilton spoke to a woman who was visiting from Chicago.

"We don't see that in Chicago, which is very interesting," Laney Patterson said. "At least it's warm when it's storming. Up north, when it's cold, it gets to the negatives. I don't want to have to deal with that."

Just minutes from the Seawall along Avenue R, you could see just how high the water had gotten, with a barricade warning drivers to turn around.

ABC13 was on Galveston Island on Tuesday as it began to feel tropical impacts, with conditions expected to worsen by midweek.

"I didn't know the beach usually starts way further up, but the waves are coming in," Patterson described as water reached the Seawall and covered what should be the beach sand.

Still, that wasn't stopping their morning run.

"I looked at the weather app and looked outside, and it wasn't raining, so we went for a run," Rachel Marsh, who lives in Galveston, said.

As a precaution on the beach, lifeguard stations were moved to higher ground. However, the neighbors' concern is the risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, ABC13's Nick Natario checked on the conditions just north of Surfside Beach. Rain and high tide led to some flooding on roads, prompting officers to shut them down as water and debris took over roadways.

Surfside Beach Mayor Gregg Bisso said there's just nowhere for the water to go, and because of the drainage issues, even a few inches of rain on Wednesday could cause more flooding.

"There are a lot of rip currents out there, and the conditions are really bad, and I do not want to put any of my officers, that are my beach rescue guys, in that predicament to go out and try and save someone," Bisso said.

Double red flags flew across Brazoria County, meaning beaches were closed for swimming. Surfside Beach leaders said they got approval from the state to close the beach on Tuesday around noon.

Neighbors were also warned to remove items from the ground and secure loose articles because of strong winds.

City leaders hope this is just a one-day event and things will return to normal on Thursday.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia saw water inside multiple garages and sheds on Jamaica Beach.

"The worst thing is that insurance doesn't cover any of that," Tom Worthen, who has lived in Jamaica Beach for decades, said. "You don't get tired of it; it just comes with the territory. When you buy into there, you know you're going to have some of these issues; you just live with it. When I come downstairs and step into two feet of water, that's not what I wanted to do this morning, but it is what it is; you just live with it."

The Gomez family took their young kids out for a walk.

"They were scared, so we came out to see that everything was okay and that it was actually fun this time right now. It's not too bad," Alyssa Gomez said.

Eyewitness News crews have seen multiple vehicles stalled out, and streets in several neighborhoods are impassable.

"We're used to this. It happens at least once or twice a year," Worthen said. "You just wait for it to go down."

