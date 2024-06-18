Red flags fly across Galveston beaches as Gulf storm heads inland

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Island began to feel tropical impacts Tuesday, with conditions expected to get worse by midweek.

Gusty winds and high tides kept people from going too deep in the water, and red flags flew on the beach, warning of hazardous conditions. These included high tides and rip currents, with wave heights locals say they haven't seen so large in years.

Lifeguard stands were even moved from the beach to the Seawall with a potential storm surge of 2 to 4 feet.

Elsewhere on the island, residents living near Avenue Q already had floodwaters moving into their neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. It was from saltwater pushed in from the backside of the bay.

With heavy rains in the forecast, flooding is only expected to get worse since water won't be able to drain into the bay.

While residents are keeping a close eye on the forecast, those ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith talked to say they're not too concerned about this storm.

Many visiting Galveston tried to make the most of their day before the storm.

Greg Aylor was visiting from Tomball and planned to leave earlier before conditions got worse.

