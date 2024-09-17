Channelview High School student arrested for campus shooting threat, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview ISD student is sitting behind bars after being accused of making online threats to conduct a school shooting, according to authorities.

Andrea Torres, an 18-year-old Channelview High School student, was booked into the Harris County Jail on a charge of terroristic threat, which is a felony.

According to charging documents, Torres allegedly sent messages through social media about plans to use a firearm to commit an assault at a public school.

Harris County Pct. 3 Deputy Constables said Torres admitted to investigators that she made the threat to the school and to another student.

According to Channelview ISD, this incident is indirectly connected to the high school threat that happened on Sept. 12.

"The School Districts and Law Enforcement take threats of violence seriously and will utilize every resource and investigative method available to identify and arrest anyone who makes a threat to commit acts of violence at a school. These are felony offenses and carry serious penalties. Threats of violence are not funny, not a practical joke, and can have long-term consequences for anyone who decides to commit this type of offense," Pct. 3 said.

Channelview ISD sent ABC13 the following statement:

On Monday, Sept. 16, local law enforcement began investigating a threat made against Channelview High School. Based on the results of the investigation, one student was removed, arrested, and charged with a felony. Although separate, this incident is indirectly connected to the CHS threat, which occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12. We continue working closely with law enforcement to ensure the continued safety of our school community.

