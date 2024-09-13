Channelview ISD student in juvenile probation after posting shooting threat online, Pct. 3 says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview ISD student has been arrested on Thursday for reportedly posting a school shooting threat on social media, according to the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

Investigators found evidence online including a photo of an assault rifle and a pistol with a suppressor posted by the 16-year-old student.

According to deputies, the student's online threat alluded to a potential school shooting, targeting one of the campuses of Channelview ISD.

Following a prompt determination by investigators, the student was taken into custody and transported to the Baytown Police Department for processing.

Authorities say the student was then booked into the detention facility of the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department.

Channelview ISD sent the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 12, Channelview ISD district administrators were made aware of a social media threat targeting Channelview High School from a CHS student. An investigation was immediately launched, and Channelview High School families were made aware of the results on Thursday evening. The student responsible for making the terroristic threat was located quickly, arrested by law enforcement, and charged with a felony. As a result of the arrest and in alignment with the student code of conduct, the student will not be on campus. We absolutely will not tolerate this type of behavior nor any threats being made against any of our students or staff."

At this time, there are no details regarding the student's identity.