Authorities close street surrounding Heights High School after reported threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities shut down streets around Heights High School Friday afternoon after the school reportedly received a threat.

A stretch of 14th Street between Oxford and Columbia was among the closures.

The threat came in on a phone call around 12:55 p.m., Houston police said.

The incident is part of a troubling pattern for Heights High School. In November 2023, the school was evacuated after a reported bomb threat. Nearly a year earlier, in September 2022, the school went into lockdown for a similar reason.

ABC13 was at the scene Friday afternoon where HISD PD officers were seen parked throughout the surrounding streets.

The situation appears to be resolved as the authorities gradually clear the area.