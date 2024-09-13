Legal action taken against Tomball ISD student who made a fake school threat online, district says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball Independent School District and Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say they have found the student who made a fake school threat this week.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

After an investigation confirming who was responsible for the social media threats towards Tomball Memorial High School, district officials said legal action was taken.

According to the school's administration, they visited the student's home late Thursday night. The school said it plans to address the situation per their Student Code of Conduct.

ABC13 is working to figure out exactly what kind of punishments that student could be facing.

