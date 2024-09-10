Middle school student arrested after making school shooting threat online, Cleveland ISD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cleveland ISD student has been arrested and expelled for reportedly posting a school shooting threat on social media.

The district said it was made aware of a school shooting threat made to Cleveland Middle School on Monday morning.

Investigators quickly determined that a Cleveland Middle School student made the threat, and law enforcement arrested the student.

The school said the threat was unsubstantiated. Further details about the student's age and gender were not immediately released.

Out of precaution, Cleveland ISD said there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on campus Tuesday.