Klein ISD student faces felony charges and expulsion after handgun found on campus, district says

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein High School student has been expelled after bringing a gun to campus.

The district says that the incident happened prior to classes starting on Tuesday morning, where a student had been threatened by another student.

"As this took place and was completely handled before school was in session, normal school operations were not impacted. We appreciate your understanding and support as we address this situation. We want to thank the individual who reported this concern," Klein ISD said.

Klein ISD says the student is facing felony charges and has been expelled.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement and school administration to ensure a secure learning environment for all," the district said in a statement.