Klein ISD student charged and expelled after allegedly making a hit list targeting other students

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein ISD student who allegedly made a hit list targeting other students in one of the district's schools is now expelled and facing charges.

On Thursday, school officials said they were made aware of a conversation concerning group text messages among Ulrich Intermediate students. In the group text, a student shared a list of 12 student names, issued threats, and showed a photo of a gun.

Police identified, arrested, and charged the student with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. The district said the student would not be returning to campus.

In one of several alerts to parents, the district said the following:

"We take all threats seriously and will address this matter according to the Student Code of Conduct, which may include disciplinary action and potential criminal charges. We encourage you to continue discussing with your children the seriousness of making or sharing threats."

The district said it contacted the parents whose children's names were on that list.

Klein ISD said there will also be extra security on campus.

