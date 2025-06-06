3 injured in crash involving Houston police officer on Highway 290 feeder lanes at Hollister

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were injured in a Friday morning crash involving a Houston police officer. The accident and resulting investigation has shut down outbound lanes of the Highway 290 feeder road at Hollister.

Police say the officer was out on a traffic stop involving an 18-wheeler when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

Police say the officer and two other people were taken a hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

