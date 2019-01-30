POLITICS

Texas state rep. proposes bill to close gun show loophole

The bill would close the gun show loophole, which allows purchasers to avoid a criminal background check at Texas gun shows.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, has proposed a bill that would close the gun show loophole, which allows purchasers to avoid a criminal background check at Texas gun shows.

Federal law only requires federally licensed dealers to run background checks. Six states have plugged the gap by requiring unlicensed dealers to do the same. Three states require background checks on all handgun sales made at gun shows, according to the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to sell a firearm at a gun show without running an instant criminal background check.

Similar versions of the bill failed in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions.

Here are some other proposed bills people are talking about on the state and national level:

Rep. Crenshaw proposes bill to withhold pay from Congress, President during government shutdown

Lawmaker proposes bill allowing Texans to buy liquor on Sundays
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony

Texas representative proposes bill to raise minimum wage to $15/hr

Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test

Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually

Lawmaker proposes porn tax to fund border wall
