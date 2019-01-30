Texas state rep. proposes bill to close gun show loophole

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, has proposed a bill that would close the gun show loophole, which allows purchasers to avoid a criminal background check at Texas gun shows.Federal law only requires federally licensed dealers to run background checks. Six states have plugged the gap by requiring unlicensed dealers to do the same. Three states require background checks on all handgun sales made at gun shows, according to the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.The bill would make it a misdemeanor to sell a firearm at a gun show without running an instant criminal background check.Similar versions of the bill failed in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions.Here are some other proposed bills people are talking about on the state and national level: