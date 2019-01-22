Lawmaker proposes porn tax to fund border wall.

An Arizona lawmaker has a unique idea to raise funds for a border wall.Arizona Sen. Gail Griffin has proposed a bill that would tax anyone viewing porn on an electronic device in the state.The bill suggests using blocking software to prevent all porn websites from being accessed until the users are confirmed to be an adult and a fee of at least $20 is paid.Those in violation, including anyone who deactivates the blocker, would face a misdemeanor charge.Border security is ranked as the first program on the list to be funded by the tax, and that could include a border wall.Other things that could be funded include programs to prevent human trafficking, domestic violence, prostitution, child abuse and sexual assault.The bill is not currently on any committee calendar for discussion.