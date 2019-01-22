AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds has proposed a bill to raise minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour.
The current Texas minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
Reynolds says raising the minimum wage in Texas will increase earnings for thousands of workers and support local economies where they live, work and spend their earnings.
"Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans," said Reynolds. "We need to close the economic gap here in Texas, working full time and trying to support a family on less than $15,000 a year is impossible."
According to Reynolds, the typical minimum wage worker is not a high school student. He says 89 percent of those who would benefit from an increase are 20 or older.
Reynolds represents Texas House District 27 in Fort Bend County.