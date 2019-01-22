POLITICS

Texas representative proposes bill to raise minimum wage to $15/hr

Commissioner Adrian Garcia hopes a study will reveal ways to pay county workers $15 an hour.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds has proposed a bill to raise minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour.

The current Texas minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Reynolds says raising the minimum wage in Texas will increase earnings for thousands of workers and support local economies where they live, work and spend their earnings.

RELATED: Commissioner Adrian Garcia pushes for $15 minimum wage for county workers

"Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans," said Reynolds. "We need to close the economic gap here in Texas, working full time and trying to support a family on less than $15,000 a year is impossible."

According to Reynolds, the typical minimum wage worker is not a high school student. He says 89 percent of those who would benefit from an increase are 20 or older.

Reynolds represents Texas House District 27 in Fort Bend County.
