State Rep. Richard Pena Raymond (D-Laredo) introduced House Bill 1100, which says liquor stores should be open seven days a week.
It proposes that stores should be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays and from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. the rest of the week.
Should #Texans be able to buy liquor on Sundays? State rep introducing new bill that says YES. What do y’all think? SOUND OFF! #abc13— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 30, 2019
Not being able to buy liquor on Sunday is part of the so-called Blue Laws in Texas.
Historically, Blue Laws prohibited certain items from being sold on Sundays, so the day could be spent in church or resting.
Now the rules only apply to liquor and car sales, but until 1985, the list of what you couldn't buy was much longer.
It included items such as furniture, radios, televisions and baby bottles.
You guys. You guys! LOOK AT THIS! #BlueLaws used to be kinda crazy. Today, it only applies to liquor and car sales (dealerships can only be open one day on the weekend). #texas #abc13 Other bills reps are introducing? ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/bBd8u3qSS9 pic.twitter.com/J8wiiCCpgT— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 30, 2019
Right now, 42 states allow liquor to be sold on Sundays.
