SOCIETY

Lawmaker proposes bill allowing Texans to buy liquor on Sundays

EMBED </>More Videos

Should Texans be allowed to buy liquor on Sundays?

By
Texans should be able to buy liquor on Sundays. At least, that's what one state lawmaker thinks.

State Rep. Richard Pena Raymond (D-Laredo) introduced House Bill 1100, which says liquor stores should be open seven days a week.

It proposes that stores should be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays and from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. the rest of the week.



Not being able to buy liquor on Sunday is part of the so-called Blue Laws in Texas.

Historically, Blue Laws prohibited certain items from being sold on Sundays, so the day could be spent in church or resting.

Now the rules only apply to liquor and car sales, but until 1985, the list of what you couldn't buy was much longer.

It included items such as furniture, radios, televisions and baby bottles.



Right now, 42 states allow liquor to be sold on Sundays.

SEE MORE:

Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test

Lawmaker proposes bill to force Aggies-Longhorns game after 7 years without it

Texas lawmaker files bill to end Daylight Saving Time in the state


Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytexas newsliquorlawssales
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
THE 60: Call me, maybe? Actor tweets phone number to fans
Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights
How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting
Children killed by firearms increases as handgun use rises
More Society
Top Stories
Texas inmate to be executed for Houston officer's death
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights
Possible drunk driver's vehicle hit by train in the Heights
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Disabled veteran and wife killed in shootout with police
Man shot in the back while getting his mail in north Houston
Show More
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Mother carrying baby dies falling down subway station stairs
How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting
'Tamale scammer' accused of stealing from elderly and disabled
The 60: Actor tweets out phone number to fans
More News