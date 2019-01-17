EDUCATION

Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test

Texas students may soon see several standardized tests cut from the curriculum (AP Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A proposed bill in the Texas House of Representatives aims to eliminate the STAAR test.

Rep. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa authored House Bill 736 that would effectively repeal the use of the STAAR test.

The STAAR test has been controversial. In 2016, over 500 parents kept their kids home on testing day in protest.

Critics say they are concerned that schools are more concerned with test scores than the quality of education. They also say these standardized tests are unfair to teachers and school administrators.
The video above is from a previous story about a 2017 bill that aimed to slash the STAAR test.
