Election Day is November 6, 2018.

If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.

Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide

WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

  • Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

  • United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

  • United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

  • United States passport


If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.
