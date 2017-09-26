If you want some guidance before casting your ballot, the Houston League of Women Voters guide provides non-partisan information.
Get your guide here: League of Women Voters Guide
WHERE TO VOTE BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County
SAMPLE BALLOTS BY COUNTY:
Harris County
Fort Bend County
Montgomery County
Brazoria County
Galveston County
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:
- Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
- United States military identification card containing the person's photograph
- United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
- United States passport
If you don't have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.