Are you ready to vote in May? Here's all you need to know about the Harris County Special Election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready to vote on Saturday, May 4? Chances are, you probably have not heard about this special election or maybe forgot.

Last year, a new state law created three new elected positions in the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD).

This is happening because last year, Texas voters approved constitutional amendments to lower property taxes and new political positions within their appraisal districts.

In Harris County, 13 candidates are seeking those three seats on the nine-member HCAD board, and you will be voting for at-large places 1, 2, and 3.

You can find more details on early voting, which starts Monday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 30, on the appraisal district's website.

