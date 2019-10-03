houston politics

ABC13 and Univision 45 present Houston's first live mayoral debate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians had the opportunity to see and hear five mayoral candidates during a debate Wednesday night.

ABC13 was the co-host of the mayoral debate, in partnership with Univision 45. ABC13's Chauncy Glover and Univision 45's Claudia Ramos moderated the debate.

The invitation-only debate is took place at the Hobby Center.

ABC13 is televising the debate at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to give Houstonians a chance to hear from these mayoral candidates," President and General Manager of ABC13 Wendy Granato said. "Partnering with Univision is a win-win for our diverse audiences, who will be able to watch the debate on the platform of their choice."

"We are excited to give our audience access to Houston's major mayoral candidates, allowing them to hear directly from the candidates about the policies that will have a crucial impact on their lives and communities," said Martha Kattan, VP of Content, Univision Houston. "Together with ABC13, we will be empowering Latinos in Houston to be more informed and empowered before they cast their ballot in November."

The Houston mayoral candidates participated in this debate include Dwight Boykins, Tony Buzbee, Bill King, Sue Lovell and Sylvester Turner.

You can view a special interactive feature on the candidates below, or through this link:
