Your Voice, Your Vote: Here's what you need to know about voting for the Texas primary election

As early voting begins on Tuesday, Feb. 20, here's what voters need to know for this Texas primary election.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters can head to the polls early this week for the Texas primary election.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, and runs until Friday, Mar. 1.

Voters in each primary will choose their candidates for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission of Texas, and judicial seats.

The Democratic primary has 119 races, and the Republican primary has 122. But those numbers depend on where you're registered and which party you choose to vote in.

Regardless, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth is encouraging you to vote early.

Hudspeth held a press conference Tuesday to talk about what voters can expect to see at the polls.

The county clerk said voters could stop at any of the 79 polling places across the county.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. during the early voting period, except on Sunday, Feb. 25, which will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

Hudspeth said what will be different this year is having a joint primary, meaning all voters will vote on all the same equipment, whether they're voting Republican or Democrat.

In previous years, she said parties had separate locations, or the same locations with different separate setups. Democrats and Republicans only voted on their machines.

On Election Day, Hudspeth said election workers will have a nametag that will say Democrat or Republican and will service their voters, or a voter can choose to have either party service them.

If you are disabled, you can choose to vote curbside. If you want to vote by mail, the application must be received in the clerk's office to be processed by Friday, Feb 23.

Hudspeth added that written materials, including a sample ballot, are permitted inside the polling centers.

Primary Election Day is on Tuesday, Mar. 5.

For more election information, you can visit www.HarrisVotes.com.