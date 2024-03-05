Voting underway at more than 500 polling locations across Harris County for Super Tuesday

Two local elections voters will be watching closely are the race for Harris County District Attorney and the 18th Congressional District -- where longtime incumbent Shelia Jackson Lee is up for reelection.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters in 15 states, including Texas, will cast their ballot for Super Tuesday. The primary election will determine who's on the ballot in November.

Polls opened at more than 500 voting locations across Harris County at 7 a.m. They close at 7 p.m.

Voters in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties can vote anywhere in their county. Meanwhile, Montgomery County voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.

METRO is offering free rides to your nearest polling location in Houston.

Despite an increase in the number of registered voters cross the state, about 200,000 fewer people voted early compared to the 2020 primary election, according to the Texas Tribune.

Voters in each primary will choose their candidates for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission of Texas, and judicial seats.

Harris County reported by 3:30 p.m. that more than 95,000 votes were cast in person on Election Day.

The Democratic primary has 119 races, and the Republican primary has 122. But those numbers depend on where you're registered and which party you choose to vote in.

One local race that voters will be watching closely is the 18th Congressional District -- where longtime incumbent Shelia Jackson Lee is up against former city council member Amanda Edwards.

Jackson Lee says voters should look at her long record of service, and Edwards says after nearly 30 years of Jackson Lee in office, it's time for new ideas. Polling shows the race may be very close.

"This race isn't about me or anyone else who is vying for the seat," Edwards said. "It's really about the people in this district supporting the candidate that they believe can reflect their voices, but also deliver the results."

"I believe the work is still not done. That the experience that I bring is not just the old hat of 'She's talking about experience and seniority.' No, I am talking about delivering. I am talking about using that talent to deliver," Jackson Lee said.

Another race voters will be closely watching is the race for Harris County District Attorney, where two-time incumbent Kim Ogg is facing a tough challenge from former top deputy Sean Teare. Polling indicates he could win big.

Teare says he'll fix what he calls a broken office, and Ogg says she modernized the office, is proud of what her team has done, but has more work to do.

Harris County voters can visit HarrisVotes.com to find the closest polling location and check out the sample ballot.

