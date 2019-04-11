Pres. Trump signs gas industry executive order in Crosby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5242244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The president was welcomed to cheers and applause by energy workers during his trip to Crosby.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Crosby, the heart of oil and gas manufacturing, President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that, the White House says, rolls back regulations to the oil and gas industry.Air Force One landed just before 3 p.m. at Ellington Field. The president's motorcade rolled out shortly after.From there, Trump spoke at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training Center.Trump announced executive orders that will help the oil and gas industry cut red tape in Crosby.Resident Laura Woody lives about a mile from the KMCO chemical plant. She says she believes announcing any roll back of regulations is questionable, especially when residents here have just experienced a major plant fire."If you cut another piece of red tape, will it prevent something from happening?" Woody asked. "Or is it going to make some things even worse?"A senior administration official says the president will announce two executive orders during his visit.The first would alter the Department of Transportation rules on how liquefied natural gas can be shipped.It could also limit action by the states over the policies, and change how the Clean Air Act is interpreted.The second order would take the power to approve cross-border energy pipelines away from the secretary of state, and give that authority directly to the president.Kim Lantz said she's a supporter of the president, and his focus on the economy."I voted for him because I think he's a good businessman," Lantz said. "He puts business first."However, she also lives just down the road from KMCO, so she does have some questions about how the new orders could affect Crosby."Still, with this being so close to us, like I said, it makes me a little nervous," Lantz said. "I'd just love to hear his whole plan."Crosby ISD is making changes to the STAAR testing schedule, and the scheduled school day itself.Students in 5th and 8th grade were originally scheduled to take the STAAR reading test on Wednesday. This test is now rescheduled for Thursday, April 11.There are a few Crosby High School students who will still take the STAAR makeup test on Wednesday. Since that test affects a smaller number of students, the district says it will still be given that day.The district will be implementing an early release schedule district-wide on Wednesday, due to potential interruptions by the presidential motorcade and road closures.Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School students will be released at 1 p.m. All elementary students and those at Crosby Kindergarten Campus will be released at 2 p.m. Morning PreK students will be taken home at the regularly scheduled time and afternoon PreK is cancelled.