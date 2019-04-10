Politics

Trump meets 'only Bush that likes me' in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Among the Texas leaders attending President Trump's visit to Crosby Wednesday was, in the commander-in-chief's words, "the only Bush that likes me."

The president delivered the remark while introducing Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who was present to watch Trump's announcement of executive orders that will cut red tape for the oil and gas industry.

"Come here, George," Trump commanded in front of a crowded room of energy workers. "Come over here, I want to meet you."

The president called Bush a "great guy" and friend of first son Donald Trump Jr.

"Truly, this is the Bush that got it right," Trump said, to applause and laughter. "I like him, I like him, he's going far. He's going places."

As you will recall, Trump shared tense relations with George's father, Jeb Bush, as both men sought the 2016 Republican nomination for president.

He is in his second term as land commissioner after winning re-election in November.
