While thousands awaited the president inside Toyota Center on Monday night, a shoving match began when a Trump supporter entered an area set aside for demonstrators during the MAGA rally.The man soon found himself surrounded by demonstrators.Houston police quickly swarmed in to escort the man out of the area.HPD Chief Art Acevedo said officers were working to keep activists from clashing during Trump's visit to the Bayou City.President Trump was in town for his "Make America Great Again" rally, in support of Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid.Aside from this display of pushing and shoving, Monday night's event appeared to go off without a hitch